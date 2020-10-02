|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.69
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.70
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.70
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.54
|9.68
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.31
|9.46
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.44
|9.55
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.47
|9.55
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.45
|9.50
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.45
|9.50
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.40
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.40
|9.50
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.30
|9.45
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.53
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.69
|9.90
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.57-3.77
|9.71-9.73
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.56
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.53
|9.56
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.41
|9.65
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.45
|9.56
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.52
|9.51
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.45
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.27
|9.44
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clarinda man killed after vehicle hit by train in NW Missouri
- Troy Landess, 52, of Clarinda, Iowa
- USDA: La Nina is here
- Fiery fatal accident in Montgomery County
- George Marsh, 64, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Essex woman hurt in Page County wreck
- Danny Jo Lane, 51, Clarinda, Iowa
- Shenandoah man booked on domestic charges
- Page County COVID cases up 30
- CB child struck, killed by vehicle
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3