LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.69XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX9.70
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.70XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.549.68
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.319.46
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.44
9.55
 Gavilon/Creston3.479.55
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.459.50
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.459.50
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.40XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.409.50
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.309.45
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.53XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.699.90
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.57-3.779.71-9.73
 Poet Energy/Corning3.56XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.539.56
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.419.65
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.459.56
 United Farmers/Creston3.529.51
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.45XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.279.44

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.