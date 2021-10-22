LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.13 5.46 11.92 12.17 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.28 5.49 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.15 5.31 11.81XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.48 5.61 12.2012.35 
United Farmers Red Oak5.07 5.24 11.71 11.94 
United Farmers Creston 5.08 5.22 11.61 11.89 
United Farmers Essex 5.07 5.24 11.66 11.89 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.08 5.38 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.10 XXX 11.70 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.135.2711.6511.83
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.13XXX 11.80XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.23 5.32 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.85 XXX 11.60 XXX 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.22 5.37 11.97 12.17 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.24 5.47 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.17-5.28 XXX 11.99-12.09 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 11.95 12.14 
Poet Energy, Corning5.15 5.38 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.13 5.34 11.70 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.84 XXX 11.59 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.10 5.10 11.64 11.64 

