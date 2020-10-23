|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.04
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.41
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|4.01
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.99
|10.37
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.71
|9.96
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.89
|10.20
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.96
|10.37
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.87
|10.13
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.85
|10.09
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.77
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.84
|10.13
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.69
|9.93
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|4.01
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.10
|10.55
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.96-4.00
|10.29-10.32
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.97
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.94
|10.29
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.92
|10.35
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.86
|10.17
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.89
|10.24
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.88
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.72
|9.92
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman convicted of murder-kidnapping in NW Missouri to be put to death
- Anita man killed in crash
- Gabriella "Gaby" Kalambokidis, 22 of Griswold, Iowa
- Glenwood woman booked in Mills County arrest
- David J. Maher, 60, of Farragut, Iowa
- Shenandoah native recognized as one of 40 'Women to Watch' in hospitality industry
- Alma F. Bishop, 84 of Farragut, Iowa
- Clarinda pursuit leads to multiple charges
- Red Oak man arrested on drug charge
- Page County reports 2 cases of co-infection with COVID-19, influenza
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26