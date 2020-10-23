LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.04XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.41
 SIRE Council Bluffs4.01XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.9910.37 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.719.96 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.8910.20 
 Gavilon/Creston3.9610.37 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.8710.13 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.8510.09 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.77XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.8410.13 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.699.93 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah4.01XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett4.1010.55 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.96-4.0010.29-10.32
 Poet Energy/Corning3.97XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.9410.29 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.9210.35 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.8610.17 
 United Farmers/Creston3.8910.24 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.88XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.729.92 

