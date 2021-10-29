|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.56
|5.72
|12.39
|12.59
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.64
|5.68
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.45
|5.53
|12.20
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.83
|5.86
|12.64
|12.69
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.37
|5.46
|11.95
|12.05
|United Farmers Creston
|5.38
|5.44
|11.85
|11.90
|United Farmers Essex
|5.37
|5.46
|11.90
|12.00
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.43
|5.53
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.38
|5.50
|11.90
|12.00
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.43
|5.54
|12.00
|12.10
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.43
|5.54
|11.96
|12.08
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.68
|5.68
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.15
|5.26
|11.75
|11.81
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.51
|5.60
|12.16
|12.31
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.56
|5.66
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.5075-5.5875
|XXX
|12.1675-12.1875
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.21
|12.40
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.45
|5.55
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.43
|5.53
|11.86
|12.04
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.14
|5.31
|11.80
|11.90
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.40
|XXX
|11.83
|XXX
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Oct. 29, 2021
Morgan Martin
