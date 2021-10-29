LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett   5.56 5.72 12.39 12.59
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  5.64 5.68XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 5.45 5.53 12.20 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett 5.83 5.86 12.64 12.69
United Farmers Red Oak 5.37 5.46 11.95 12.05
United Farmers Creston  5.38 5.44 11.85 11.90
United Farmers Essex  5.37 5.46 11.90 12.00
Golden Triangle Energy Craig 5.43 5.53XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah 5.38 5.50 11.90 12.00
Gavilon/Creston 5.43 5.54 12.00 12.10
Gavilon/Nebraska City 5.43 5.54 11.96 12.08
Green Plains Shenandoah 5.68 5.68XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda 5.15  5.26 11.75 11.81
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs 5.51 5.60 12.16 12.31
SIRE/Council Bluffs 5.56 5.66XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs 5.5075-5.5875XXX  12.1675-12.1875XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX  12.21 12.40
Poet Energy, Corning 5.45 5.55XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock 5.43 5.53 11.86 12.04
Craig Grain/Craig MO 5.14 5.31 11.80 11.90
Heartland Co-op Randolph 5.40 XXX 11.83 XXX

