LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.88 XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.21 
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.81XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.8310.24 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.559.87 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.729.93 
 Gavilon/Creston3.7610.09 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.689.95 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.749.91 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.54XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.729.86 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.599.66 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.84XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.9110.37 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.83-3.8810.15-10.18
 Poet Energy/Corning3.78XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.78 10.06
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.6910.17 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.739.99
 United Farmers/Creston3.749.99
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.71XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.529.67 

