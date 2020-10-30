|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.88
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.21
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.81
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.83
|10.24
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.55
|9.87
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.72
|9.93
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.76
|10.09
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.68
|9.95
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.74
|9.91
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.54
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.72
|9.86
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.59
|9.66
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.84
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.91
|10.37
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.83-3.88
|10.15-10.18
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.78
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.78
|10.06
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.69
|10.17
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.73
|9.99
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.74
|9.99
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.71
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.52
|9.67
