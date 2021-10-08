LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.92 5.37 12.13 12.39 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.36 5.43 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.02 5.22 11.93XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.20 5.53 12.4112.59 
United Farmers Red Oak5.03 5.18 11.98 12.18 
United Farmers Creston 5.01 5.16 11.83 12.13 
United Farmers Essex 5.03 5.18 11.93 12.13 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.85 5.30 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.02 XXX 11.93 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.055.20 11.88 12.07 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.02XXX11.98XXX
Green Plains Shenandoah5.13 5.25 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.80XXX 11.91 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.16 5.41 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.44 XXX 12.22 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.18 XXX 
Poet Energy, Corning5.10 5.32 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.05 5.26 11.93 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.77 XXX 11.78 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.015.0111.9311.93 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.