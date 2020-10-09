LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.75 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 10.15
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.73 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.67 10.11
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.5110.00 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.6110.02 
 Gavilon/Creston 3.6510.08 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.609.98 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.609.96 
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.47 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.559.95 
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.459.90 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.68 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.8310.25 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.59-3.679.96-10.00
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.70 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.6810.10 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.6010.07 
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.609.99 
 United Farmers/Creston 3.6210.03 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.60 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.489.84 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.