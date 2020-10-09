|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.75
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.15
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.73
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.67
|10.11
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.51
|10.00
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.61
|10.02
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.65
|10.08
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.60
|9.98
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.60
|9.96
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.47
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.55
|9.95
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.45
|9.90
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.68
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.83
|10.25
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.59-3.67
|9.96-10.00
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.70
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.68
|10.10
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.60
|10.07
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.60
|9.99
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.62
|10.03
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.60
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.48
|9.84
