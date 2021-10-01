LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.11 5.18 12.16 12.21
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.50 5.27XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.10 5.32 XXX11.97 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.31 5.62 12.3412.59
United Farmers Red Oak5.14 5.25 12.02 12.18 
United Farmers Creston 5.12 5.26 11.87 12.13 
United Farmers Essex 5.12 5.25 11.97 12.13 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.99 5.36 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.14 XXX 11.97 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.17 5.25XXX 11.92 
Gavilon/Nebraska CityXXX 5.14 XXX 11.97 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.19 5.35 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 12.35 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.42 5.51 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.44 XXX 12.31 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.21 12.36 
Poet Energy, Corning5.26 5.40 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.16 5.37 11.96 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.93 XXX 11.82 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.16 5.12 11.97 11.97 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.