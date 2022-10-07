LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.68 13.47 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.78 13.32 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.63 13.27 
United Farmers Creston 6.90 13.17 
United Farmers Essex 6.63 13.22 
Golden Triangle Craig6.58XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.68 13.22 
Gavilon/Creston6.71 13.27 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.88 13.37 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.08 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.33 13.17 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.68 13.20 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.95 13.55 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.00 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.62 
Poet Energy, Corning6.69 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.68 13.12 

