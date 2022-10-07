|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.68
|13.47
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.78
|13.32
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.63
|13.27
|United Farmers Creston
|6.90
|13.17
|United Farmers Essex
|6.63
|13.22
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.58
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.68
|13.22
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.71
|13.27
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.88
|13.37
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.08
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.33
|13.17
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.68
|13.20
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.95
|13.55
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.00
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.62
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.69
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.68
|13.12
Cash Grain Bids Fri. October 7, 2022
Morgan Martin
