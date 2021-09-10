LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.32 4.87 12.51 12.51 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.73 4.98 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.28 4.86 XXX12.32 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.17 5.02 XXX 12.69 
United Farmers Red Oak5.53 4.87 12.52 12.32 
United Farmers Creston 5.40 4.88 12.27 12.27 
United Farmers Essex 5.53 4.87 12.52 12.27 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.72 4.77 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.52 4.89 12.54 12.29 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 4.92 XXX 12.29  
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.53 4.89 12.57 12.37 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.28 4.95 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 XXX 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.83 4.98 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.65 XXX 12.70 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.86 12.56 
Poet Energy, Corning4.87 4.99 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.42 4.92 12.51 12.36 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.08 4.63 12.32 12.15 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.37 4.87 12.46 12.28 

