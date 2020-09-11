LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.58 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX9.96 
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.62  XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.55 9.92
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.27 9.07
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.33 9.30
 Gavilon/Creston3.35 9.33 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.38 9.33 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.32 9.23 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.43  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.24 9.31 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.27 9.21 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.59  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.64 9.59
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.49-3.58 9.25-9.42 
 Poet Energy/Corning3.43  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.41 9.36 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.47 9.42 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.32 9.29 
 United Farmers/Creston3.32 9.21
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.38 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.22 9.22 

