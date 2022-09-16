LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 14.23 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.57 14.14 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.02 14.39 
United Farmers Creston 7.30 14.09 
United Farmers Essex 6.92 14.29 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.77 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.82 14.46 
Gavilon/Creston6.62 14.56 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.17 14.46 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.02 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.23 13.84 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.33 14.32 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.12 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.73 
Poet Energy, Corning6.67 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.77 13.78 

