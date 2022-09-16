|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.97
|14.23
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.57
|14.14
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.02
|14.39
|United Farmers Creston
|7.30
|14.09
|United Farmers Essex
|6.92
|14.29
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.77
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.82
|14.46
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.62
|14.56
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.17
|14.46
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.02
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.23
|13.84
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.33
|14.32
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.12
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.73
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.67
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.77
|13.78
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Sept. 16, 2022
Morgan Martin
