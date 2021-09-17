|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.27
|4.97
|12.49
|12.49
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.67
|5.07
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.07
|4.95
|XXX
|12.29
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.27
|5.17
|XXX
|12.67
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.37
|4.96
|12.59
|12.29
|United Farmers Creston
|5.34
|4.97
|12.24
|12.24
|United Farmers Essex
|5.27
|4.96
|12.59
|12.24
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.42
|4.87
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.37
|4.99
|12.49
|12.24
|Gavilon/Creston
|XXX
|5.02
|XXX
|12.24
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.32
|4.99
|12.44
|12.34
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.37
|5.04
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|XXX
|4.84
|XXX
|12.35
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.82
|5.07
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.94
|XXX
|12.91
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.79
|12.54
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.09
|5.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.12
|5.02
|12.49
|12.34
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.02
|4.72
|12.29
|12.12
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|4.97
|4.97
|12.29
|12.29
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Sept 17, 2021
Morgan Martin
