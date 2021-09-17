LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.27 4.97 12.49 12.49 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.67 5.07 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.07 4.95 XXX12.29 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.27 5.17 XXX 12.67 
United Farmers Red Oak5.37 4.96 12.59 12.29 
United Farmers Creston 5.34 4.97 12.24 12.24 
United Farmers Essex 5.27 4.96 12.59 12.24 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.42 4.87 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.37 4.99 12.49 12.24 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 5.02 XXX 12.24 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.32 4.99 12.44 12.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.37 5.04 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 XXX 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.82 5.07 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.94 XXX 12.91 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.79 12.54 
Poet Energy, Corning5.09 5.09 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.12 5.02 12.49 12.34 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.02 4.72 12.29 12.12 
Heartland Co-op Randolph4.97 4.97 12.29 12.29 

