LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.66  XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX10.03 
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.67  XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.78 10.43 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.31 9.69 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.43 9.75 
 Gavilon/Creston3.43 9.79 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.43 9.72 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.40 9.69 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.58  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.34 9.78 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.37 9.68 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.69  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.73 10.09 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.59-3.63 9.78-9.88
 Poet Energy/Corning3.53  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.48 9.68 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.46 9.97 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.48 9.76 
 United Farmers/Creston3.59 9.69 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.46  XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.32 9.70 

