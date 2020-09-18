|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.66
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.03
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.67
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.78
|10.43
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.31
|9.69
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.43
|9.75
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.43
|9.79
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.43
|9.72
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.40
|9.69
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.58
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.34
|9.78
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.37
|9.68
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.69
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.73
|10.09
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.59-3.63
|9.78-9.88
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.53
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.48
|9.68
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.46
|9.97
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.48
|9.76
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.59
|9.69
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.46
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.32
|9.70
