LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.66 13.95 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.41  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg  
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.36 14.51 
United Farmers Creston 7.39 14.36 
United Farmers Essex 7.26 14.41 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.41 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.14 14.41 
Gavilon/Creston6.49 13.71 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.43 14.21 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.76 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.05 13.44 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.43 14.00 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.34 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.85 
Poet Energy, Corning7.31 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.41 13.20 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.