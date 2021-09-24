|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.07
|4.97
|12.50
|12.50
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.52
|5.12
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.95
|4.95
|XXX
|12.35
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.37
|5.17
|XXX
|12.73
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.12
|4.96
|12.40
|12.30
|United Farmers Creston
|5.06
|4.97
|12.25
|12.25
|United Farmers Essex
|5.12
|4.96
|12.40
|12.25
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.02
|4.87
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.26
|4.98
|12.49
|12.24
|Gavilon/Creston
|XXX
|5.01
|XXX
|12.24
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|XXX
|4.98
|XXX
|12.34
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.37
|5.04
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|XXX
|4.84
|12.35
|12.35
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.27
|5.07
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.54
|XXX
|12.64
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.65
|12.55
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.12
|5.12
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.12
|5.02
|12.40
|12.35
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.87
|4.72
|12.25
|12.13
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.07
4.97
|12.32
|12.32
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Sept 24, 2021
Morgan Martin
