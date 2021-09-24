LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.074.97 12.50 12.50 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.52 5.12 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.95 4.95 XXX12.35 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.37 5.17 XXX 12.73 
United Farmers Red Oak5.12 4.96 12.40 12.30 
United Farmers Creston 5.06 4.97 12.25 12.25 
United Farmers Essex 5.12 4.96 12.40 12.25 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.02 4.87 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.26 4.98 12.49 12.24 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 5.01 XXX 12.24 
Gavilon/Nebraska CityXXX 4.98 XXX 12.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.37 5.04 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 12.35 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.27 5.07 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.54 XXX 12.64 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.65 12.55 
Poet Energy, Corning5.12 5.12 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.12 5.02 12.40 12.35 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.87 4.72 12.2512.13
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.07 

4.97 

12.3212.32 

