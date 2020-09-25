LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.60 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX9.57
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.53 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.6510.02
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.179.22
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.299.38
 Gavilon/Creston3.309.36
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.309.34
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.279.36
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.55 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.209.37
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.239.27
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.55 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.559.72
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.44-3.599.50-9.55
 Poet Energy/Corning3.37 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.38 9.35
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.279.47
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.34 9.38
 United Farmers/Creston3.45 9.33 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.30 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.129.26

