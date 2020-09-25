|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.60
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.57
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.53
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.65
|10.02
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.17
|9.22
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.29
|9.38
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.30
|9.36
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.30
|9.34
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.27
|9.36
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.55
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.20
|9.37
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.23
|9.27
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.55
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.55
|9.72
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.44-3.59
|9.50-9.55
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.37
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.38
|9.35
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.27
|9.47
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.34
|9.38
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.45
|9.33
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.30
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.12
|9.26
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 Page County teens hurt in ATV crash
- Council Bluffs shooting suspect nabbed following pursuit
- Coronavirus cases grip Fremont-Mills
- 2 arrested on drug charges in Red Oak traffic stop
- Red Oak woman arrested on drug charges
- Omaha man wanted for manslaughter in James Scurlock death commits suicide in Oregon
- Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs
- Creston man killed in head-on collision
- Clarinda woman injured in NW Missouri crash
- Marvin Runyan, 68, of Clarinda, Iowa
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26