LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 13.40 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.11  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.73 13.30 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.58 13.25 
United Farmers Creston 6.65 13.10 
United Farmers Essex 6.58 13.20 
Golden Triangle Craig6.52 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.73 13.25 
Gavilon/Creston6.63 13.15 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.93 13.40 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.13 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.23 13.00 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.57 13.18 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.03 13.53 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.10 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.59 
Poet Energy, Corning6.63 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.62 13.10 

