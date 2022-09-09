LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.90 13.87 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.60  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.85 13.77 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.55 14.42 
United Farmers Creston 7.58 14.28 
United Farmers Essex 7.45 14.32 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.30 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.35 14.13 
Gavilon/Creston6.70 14.43 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.35 14.13 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.95 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.25 13.36 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.39 13.91 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.45 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.77 
Poet Energy, Corning7.40 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.40 13.42 

