|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.90
|13.87
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.60
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.85
|13.77
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.55
|14.42
|United Farmers Creston
|7.58
|14.28
|United Farmers Essex
|7.45
|14.32
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.30
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.35
|14.13
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.70
|14.43
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.35
|14.13
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.95
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.25
|13.36
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.39
|13.91
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.45
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.77
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.40
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.40
|13.42
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Sept. 9, 2022
Morgan Martin
