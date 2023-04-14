LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.07 12.71 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.83 5.40 14.77 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.86 5.51 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.82 n/a 14.72 12.47 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.81 5.35 14.77 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.93 5.30 14.57 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.81 5.35 14.72 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.93 5.60 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.76 n/a 14.77 12.37 
Gavilon/Creston6.86 5.30 14.87 12.47 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.86 n/a 14.87 12.52 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.91 5.55 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.86 5.15 14.67 12.41 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.82 5.25 14.77 12.47 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.85 5.36 14.97 12.67 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.91 5.52 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.99 5.40 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.83 n/a 14.72 12.41 

