LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.91 4.82 14.63 12.29 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.89 4.97 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.78 4.77 XXX12.14 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.01 4.92 14.73 12.44 
United Farmers Red Oak5.76 4.70 14.23 12.09 
United Farmers Creston 5.74 4.72 14.18 12.04 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.73 4.69 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.75 4.83 14.28 12.08 
Gavilon/Creston5.80 4.83 14.38 12.06 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.77 4.83 14.38 12.18 
Green Plains Essex5.71 4.72 14.33 11.99 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.61 4.57 14.38 11.94 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.78 4.89 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.68 4.68 13.68 12.00 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.85 5.12 14.33 12.74 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.94 4.89 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.88-5.93XXX 14.18-14.48 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.63 12.34 
Poet Energy, Corning5.90 4.82 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock

5.80

4.82 

14.08

12.14 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.54 4.64 13.93 12.01 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.67 4.78 14.18 12.11 

