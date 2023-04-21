|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.89
|12.55
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.62
|5.28
|14.59
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.63
|5.41
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.61
|5.13
|14.54
|12.30
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.77
|5.48
|14.69
|12.65
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.60
|5.23
|14.59
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.72
|5.18
|14.39
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.60
|5.23
|14.54
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.65
|5.48
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.55
|5.13
|14.59
|12.20
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.83
|5.18
|14.59
|12.30
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.60
|5.13
|14.69
|12.35
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.70
|5.43
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.83
|5.03
|14.49
|12.25
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.61
|5.18
|14.64
|12.30
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.68
|5.27
|14.84
|12.50
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.73
|5.40
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.73
|5.28
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.62
|n/a
|14.54
|12.25
Cash Grain Bids Friday, April 21, 2023
Morgan Martin
