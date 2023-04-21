LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.8912.55 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.62 5.28 14.59 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.63 5.41 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.61 5.13 14.54 12.30 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.77 5.48 14.69 12.65 
United Farmers Red Oak6.60 5.23 14.59 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.72 5.18 14.39 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.60 5.23 14.54 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.65 5.48 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.55 5.13 14.59 12.20 
Gavilon/Creston6.83 5.18 14.59 12.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.60 5.13 14.69 12.35 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.70 5.43 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.83 5.03 14.49 12.25 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.61 5.18 14.64 12.30 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.68 5.27 14.84 12.50 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.73 5.40 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.73 5.28 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.62 n/a 14.54 12.25 

