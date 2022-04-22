LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.947.0416.8814.82
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.067.46XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.81 7.04 17.00 14.77 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.197.2417.0815.02 
United Farmers Red Oak7.76
6.89 16.48
14.52 
United Farmers Creston 7.69
6.86 16.18 
14.47 
United Farmers Essex 7.65
6.89 16.40 
14.47 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.786.99 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.446.89 16.4014.57 
Gavilon/Creston7.726.99 16.4214.62 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.707.03 16.7314.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.697.09XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.936.78 17.16 14.51 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.23 7.24 16.82 14.90 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.03 7.09 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.88 15.01 
Poet Energy, Corning7.817.07 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.697.05 16.8814.62 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.936.84 17.16 14.60 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.666.8316.30 14.30 

