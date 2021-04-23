LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.63 5.23 15.78 12.97 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.59 5.38 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.45 5.21 XXX12.82 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.72 5.33 15.80 13.22 
United Farmers Red Oak6.41 5.14 15.45 12.77 
United Farmers Creston 6.44 5.11 15.40 12.72 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.45 5.09 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.51 5.23 15.45 12.75 
Gavilon/Creston6.55 5.23 15.60 12.78 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.48 5.23 15.55 12.85 
Green Plains Essex6.41 5.11 15.40 12.67 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.31 4.96 15.45 12.61 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.45 5.28 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.21 4.98 15.27 12.61 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.32 5.50 15.39 13.41 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.61 5.28 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.50-6.51 XXX 15.33-15.63 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.69 13.01 
Poet Energy, Corning6.48 5.21 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.50 5.23 15.15 12.80 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.24 5.03 15.00 12.69 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.30 5.16 15.26 12.78 

