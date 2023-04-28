LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.54 12.28 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.32 5.08 14.29 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.38 5.21 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.31 n/a 14.24 12.09 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.47 5.28 14.44 12.43 
United Farmers Red Oak6.30 5.03 14.29 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.42 4.98 14.09 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.30 5.03 14.24 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.35 5.28 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.25 n/a 14.29 11.99 
Gavilon/Creston6.35 4.98 14.29 12.09 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.30 n/a 14.39 12.14 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.40 5.23 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.56 4.82 14.19 12.03 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.31 4.98 14.29 12.09 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.38 5.07 14.49 12.29 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.45 5.20 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.47 5.08 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.32 n/a 14.24 11.98 

