|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.54
|12.28
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.32
|5.08
|14.29
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.38
|5.21
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.31
|n/a
|14.24
|12.09
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.47
|5.28
|14.44
|12.43
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.30
|5.03
|14.29
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.42
|4.98
|14.09
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.30
|5.03
|14.24
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.35
|5.28
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.25
|n/a
|14.29
|11.99
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.35
|4.98
|14.29
|12.09
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.30
|n/a
|14.39
|12.14
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.40
|5.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.56
|4.82
|14.19
|12.03
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.31
|4.98
|14.29
|12.09
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.38
|5.07
|14.49
|12.29
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.45
|5.20
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.47
|5.08
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.32
|n/a
|14.24
|11.98
Cash Grain Bids Friday, April 28, 2023
Morgan Martin
