|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.98
|5.34
|15.84
|12.95
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.03
|5.49
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.87
|5.32
|XXX
|12.80
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.13
|5.44
|15.79
|13.20
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.83
|5.27
|15.64
|12.75
|United Farmers Creston
|6.86
|5.24
|15.54
|12.70
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.88
|5.24
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.81
|5.32
|15.71
|12.82
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.88
|5.32
|15.81
|12.79
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.85
|5.32
|15.81
|12.85
|Green Plains Essex
|6.83
|5.24
|15.54
|12.65
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.78
|5.09
|15.59
|12.60
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.85
|5.41
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.73
|5.14
|15.34
|12.70
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.73
|5.63
|15.34
|13.39
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.03
|5.42
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.58-6.78
|XXX
|15.12-15.97
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.89
|12.99
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.83
|5.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.88
|5.34
|15.59
|12.80
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.46
|5.13
|15.44
|12.68
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.78
|5.31
|15.61
|12.77
Cash Grain Bids Friday, April 30, 2021
Morgan Martin
