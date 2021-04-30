LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.98 5.34 15.84 12.95 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.03 5.49 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.87 5.32 XXX12.80 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.13 5.44 15.79 13.20 
United Farmers Red Oak6.83 5.27 15.64 12.75 
United Farmers Creston 6.86 5.24 15.54 12.70 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.88 5.24 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.81 5.32 15.71 12.82 
Gavilon/Creston6.88 5.32 15.81 12.79 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.85 5.32 15.81 12.85 
Green Plains Essex6.83 5.24 15.54 12.65 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.78 5.09 15.59 12.60 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.85 5.41 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.73 5.14 15.34 12.70 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.73 5.63 15.34 13.39 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.03 5.42 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.58-6.78 XXX 15.12-15.97 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.89 12.99 
Poet Energy, Corning6.83 5.34 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.88 5.34 15.59 12.80 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.46 5.13 15.44 12.68 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.78 5.31 15.61 12.77 

