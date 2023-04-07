|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.02
|12.79
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.66
|n/a
|14.68
|12.55
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.83
|5.57
|14.97
|12.90
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.64
|5.32
|14.73
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.72
|5.27
|14.53
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.64
|5.32
|14.68
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.74
|5.57
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.69
|5.27
|14.68
|12.55
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.73
|n/a
|14.83
|12.60
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.79
|5.52
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.63
|5.11
|14.62
|12.49
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.67
|5.22
|14.73
|12.55
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.70
|5.33
|14.93
|12.75
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.82
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.75
|5.37
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.63
|n/a
|14.67
|12.50
Cash Grain Bids Friday, April 7, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Red Oak man booked on drug charge, Pottawattamie County warrant
- 2 arrested in Montgomery County
- Creston woman arrested on warrant
- Fire crews battle Red Oak house fire
- Malvern man booked for pair of charges
- Grassley backs 'Define WOTUS' Act
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of NW Missouri
- Slama backs Nebraska conceal-carry bill
- Hanna Marie Euchner, 23 of Tabor, IA
- Page County Attorney's Report
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
Anniversaries
-
Apr 9