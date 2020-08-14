|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.17
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.60
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.11
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.12
|N/A
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.82
|8.15
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.00
|8.39
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.00
|8.44
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.05
|8.49
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.03
|8.44
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.03
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.88
|8.38
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.85
|8.38
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.10
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.24
|8.85
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.08 - 3.17
|8.61
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.96
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.09
|8.39
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.12
|8.59
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.00
|8.39
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.99
|8.37
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.06
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.91
|8.34
