LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.17 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.60
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.11 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.12 N/A
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.82 8.15
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.00 8.39
 Gavilon/Creston 3.00 8.44
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.05 8.49
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.03 8.44
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.03 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.88 8.38
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.85 8.38
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.10 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.24 8.85
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.08 - 3.17 8.61
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.96 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.09 8.39
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.12 8.59
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.00 8.39
 United Farmers/Creston 2.99 8.37
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.06 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.91 8.34

