LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.15 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.69
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.14 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.15 N/A
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.87 8.20
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.02 8.45
 Gavilon/Creston 3.02 8.50
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.07 8.52
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.02 8.45
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.05 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.90 8.44
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.87 8.34
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.12 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.27 8.80
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.11 - 3.12 8.70
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.99 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.12 8.45
 St. Joseph/Bartlett

 3.13

 8.60
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.02 8.40
 United Farmers/Creston 3.01 8.38
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.08 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.91 8.38

