|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.15
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.69
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.14
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.15
|N/A
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.87
|8.20
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.02
|8.45
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.02
|8.50
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.07
|8.52
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.02
|8.45
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.05
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.90
|8.44
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.87
|8.34
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.12
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.27
|8.80
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.11 - 3.12
|8.70
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.99
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.12
|8.45
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
3.13
|8.60
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.02
|8.40
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.01
|8.38
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.08
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.91
|8.38
