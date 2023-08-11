LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.27 12.82 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.34 4.67 13.67 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.35 4.75 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.35 4.62 12.88 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.45 4.57 12.68 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.30 4.57 12.78 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.19 4.79 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.25 4.52 12.98 12.38 
Gavilon/Creston5.404.5913.18 12.52 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.25 4.55 13.13 12.38 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.45 4.82 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.22 n/a 12.57 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.23 4.52 12.98 12.41 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.35 4.62 13.09 12.60 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.25 4.82 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.39 4.67 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.39 4.67 12.92 12.37 

