|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.1
|6.14
|15.13
|14.30
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.35
|6.44
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.37
|6.32
|14.89
|14.19
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.15
|5.74
|15.54
|13.30
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.10
|6.18
|14.94
|14.04
|United Farmers Creston
|7.08
|6.15
|14.79
|13.99
|United Farmers Essex
7.00
|6.12
|14.84
|13.99
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.40
|6.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.15
|6.19
|14.69
|14.00
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.20
|6.29
|14.54
|14.14
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.20
|6.12
|14.74
|14.04
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.40
|6.27
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.08
|6.20
|16.19
|14.08
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|XX
|XX
|XX
|XX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.09
|5.65
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.75
|12.56
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.83
|5.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.79
|5.98
|14.58
|13.78
Cash Grain Bids Friday, August 12th
Morgan Martin
