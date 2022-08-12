LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.16.1415.1314.30
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.356.44XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.376.3214.8914.19
Kansas City/Bartlett7.155.7415.5413.30
United Farmers Red Oak7.106.1814.9414.04
United Farmers Creston 7.086.1514.7913.99
United Farmers Essex 

7.00

6.1214.84
13.99
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.406.46XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.156.1914.6914.00
Gavilon/Creston7.206.2914.5414.14
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.206.1214.7414.04
Green Plains Shenandoah7.406.27XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.086.2016.1914.08
Heartland Coop/Council BluffsXXXXXXXX
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.095.65XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.7512.56
Poet Energy, Corning6.835.71XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.795.9814.5813.78

