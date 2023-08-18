LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.73 13.13 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.37 4.72 13.83 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.45 4.81 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.39 4.73 13.38 12.73 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.39 4.98 13.98 12.98 
United Farmers Red Oak5.40 4.68 13.33 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.30 4.63 13.13 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.35 4.63 13.23 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.24 4.85 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.29 4.58 13.44 12.84 
Gavilon/Creston5.40 4.65 13.78 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.25 4.61 13.58 12.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.50 4.88 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.34 4.43 13.43 13.03 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.28 4.58 13.43 12.86 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.35 4.68 13.54 13.05 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.30 4.88 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.31 4.73 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.44 4.73 13.38 12.83 

