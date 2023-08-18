|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.73
|13.13
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.37
|4.72
|13.83
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.45
|4.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.39
|4.73
|13.38
|12.73
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.39
|4.98
|13.98
|12.98
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.40
|4.68
|13.33
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.30
|4.63
|13.13
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.35
|4.63
|13.23
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.24
|4.85
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.29
|4.58
|13.44
|12.84
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.40
|4.65
|13.78
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.25
|4.61
|13.58
|12.83
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.50
|4.88
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.34
|4.43
|13.43
|13.03
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.28
|4.58
|13.43
|12.86
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.35
|4.68
|13.54
|13.05
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.30
|4.88
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.31
|4.73
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.44
|4.73
|13.38
|12.83
Cash Grain Bids Friday, August 18, 2023
Morgan Martin
