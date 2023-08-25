|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.07
|13.74
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.23
|4.68
|14.23
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.36
|4.76
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.31
|4.68
|13.73
|13.03
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.31
|4.93
|14.33
|13.28
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.26
|4.63
|13.68
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.11
|4.58
|13.48
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.21
|4.58
|13.58
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.31
|4.80
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.11
|4.53
|13.78
|13.18
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.11
|4.60
|14.00
|13.34
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.16
|4.56
|13.88
|13.18
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.31
|4.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|4.95
|4.38
|13.72
|13.27
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.19
|4.53
|13.78
|13.21
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.31
|4.63
|13.89
|13.40
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.21
|4.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.01
|4.68
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.26
|4.68
|13.73
|13.14
Cash Grain Bids Friday, August 25, 2023
Morgan Martin
