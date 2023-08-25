LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.07 13.74 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.23 4.68 14.23 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.36 4.76 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.31 4.68 13.73 13.03 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.314.93 14.33 13.28 
United Farmers Red Oak5.26 4.63 13.68 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.11 4.58 13.48 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.21 4.58 13.58 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.31 4.80 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.11 4.53 13.78 13.18 
Gavilon/Creston5.11 4.60 14.00 13.34 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.16 4.56 13.88 13.18 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.31 4.83 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda4.95 4.38 13.72 13.27 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.19 4.53 13.78 13.21 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.31 4.63 13.89 13.40 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.21 4.83 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.01 4.68 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.26 4.68 13.73 13.14 

