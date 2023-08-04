LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.53 12.93 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.41 4.77 13.68 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.44 4.85 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.34 4.77 13.53 12.53 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.44 4.72 13.13 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.54 4.67 12.93 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.39 4.67 13.03 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.29 4.92 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.34 4.62 13.23 12.63 
Gavilon/Creston5.54 4.62 n/a 12.63 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.34 4.65 13.38 12.63 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.54 4.92 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.32 n/a 12.83 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.32 4.62 13.23 12.66 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.44 4.72 13.34 12.85 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.36 4.92 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.79 4.77 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.49 4.77 13.18 12.63 

