LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.03 15.30 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.03  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.79 15.05 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.80 14.90 
United Farmers Creston 6.91 14.60 
United Farmers Essex 6.80 14.85 
Golden Triangle Craig6.98 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.78 14.80 
Gavilon/Creston6.73 14.80 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.86 15.05 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.03 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.68 14.80 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.81 14.85 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.03 15.00 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.99 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.25 
Poet Energy, Corning6.98 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.88 14.90 

