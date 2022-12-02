LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.96 14.98 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.97  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.72 14.79 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.73 14.54 
United Farmers Creston 6.79 14.29 
United Farmers Essex 6.73 14.49 
Golden Triangle Craig6.91 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.71 14.49 
Gavilon/Creston6.66 14.49 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.83 14.64 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.01 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.75 14.54 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.96 14.69 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.94 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.93 
Poet Energy, Corning6.89 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.79 14.38 

