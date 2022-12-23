LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.16 15.24 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.30  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.9215.04 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.28 15.24 
United Farmers Red Oak6.91 14.89 
United Farmers Creston 6.99 14.59 
United Farmers Essex 6.91 14.84 
Golden Triangle Craig7.11 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.91 14.79 
Gavilon/Creston6.76 14.79 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.99 15.04 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.31 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.81 14.79 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.94 14.84 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.21 14.99 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.18 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.24 
Poet Energy, Corning7.01 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.01 14.79 

