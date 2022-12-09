LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.94 15.24 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.94  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.70 15.04 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.71 14.99 
United Farmers Creston 6.82 14.69 
United Farmers Essex 6.71 14.91 
Golden Triangle Craig6.89 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.69 14.94 
Gavilon/Creston6.64 14.94 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.77 15.09 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.99 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.59 14.83 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.72 14.99 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.94 15.14 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.90 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.38 
Poet Energy, Corning6.87 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.79 14.94 

