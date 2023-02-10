LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.98 n/a 15.51 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.09 5.83 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.99 n/a 15.44 13.24 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.96 5.66 15.21 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 7.02 5.63 14.94 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.96 5.66 15.16 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig7.00 5.81 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.91 n/a 15.23 13.09 
Gavilon/Creston7.01 n/a 15.09 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.00 n/a 15.28 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.09 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.90 n/a 15.38 13.18 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.94 5.61 15.17 13.19 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.07 5.72 15.32 13.34 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.13 5.86 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.53 13.48 
Poet Energy, Corning7.10 5.76 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.92 n/a 15.13 13.19 

