|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.93
|n/a
|15.32
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.04
|5.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.93
|n/a
|15.22
|13.31
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.89
|5.66
|15.09
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.96
|5.63
|14.82
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.89
|5.66
|15.04
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.92
|5.86
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.88
|n/a
|15.02
|13.16
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.98
|n/a
|14.92
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.97
|n/a
|15.12
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.09
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.82
|5.50
|15.22
|13.26
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.91
|5.61
|15.05
|13.26
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.02
|5.72
|15.20
|13.41
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.08
|5.86
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.42
|13.56
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.01
|5.76
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.88
|n/a
|15.02
|13.26
Cash Grain Bids Friday, February 17, 2023
Morgan Martin
