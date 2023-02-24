LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.39 13.44 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.60 n/a 15.29 13.34 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  6.76 5.63XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.88 5.76 15.34 13.44 
United Farmers Red Oak6.62 5.46 15.06 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.69 5.43 14.79 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.62 5.46 15.01 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.64 5.67 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.59 n/a 14.94 13.04 
Gavilon/Creston6.60 n/a 14.89 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.67n/a 15.04 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.80 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.55 5.31 15.14 13.14
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.63 5.41 15.02 13.14 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.74 5.52 15.17 13.29 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.79 5.66 XXX XXX
Poet Energy, Corning6.71 n/a XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.60 n/a 14.99 13.14 

