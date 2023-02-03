LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 n/a 15.53 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.93
5.6615.17n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.99 5.63 14.87 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.93 5.66 15.12 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.97 5.81 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.90 n/a 15.12 13.00 
Gavilon/Creston6.97 n/a 15.07 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.00 n/a 15.34 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.06 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.87 n/a 15.37 13.09 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.92 5.61 15.09 13.10 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.11 5.72 15.24 13.25 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.13 5.86 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.55 13.39 
Poet Energy, Corning7.09 5.76 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.96 n/a 15.17 13.10 

