|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.00
|15.38
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.15
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.95
|15.23
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.25
|15.58
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.95
|15.18
|United Farmers Creston
|6.93
|14.93
|United Farmers Essex
|6.95
|15.13
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.00
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.90
|15.13
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.90
|15.08
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.02
|15.34
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.15
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.85
|15.32
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.95
|15.13
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.14
|15.28
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.15
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.52
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.07
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.93
|15.18
Cash Grain Bids Friday, January 13, 2023
Morgan Martin
