LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.00 15.38 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.15  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.95 15.23 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.2515.58 
United Farmers Red Oak6.95 15.18 
United Farmers Creston 6.93 14.93 
United Farmers Essex 6.95 15.13 
Golden Triangle Craig7.00 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.90 15.13 
Gavilon/Creston6.90 15.08 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.02 15.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.15 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.85 15.32 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.95 15.13 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.14 15.28 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.15 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.52 
Poet Energy, Corning7.07 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.93 15.18 

