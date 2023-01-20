LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.01 15.26 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.16  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.96 15.02
Kansas City/Bartlettn/an/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.91 14.92 
United Farmers Creston 6.91 14.67 
United Farmers Essex 6.91 14.87 
Golden Triangle Craig6.96 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.91 14.87 
Gavilon/Creston6.91 14.87 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.03 15.12 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.11 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.86 15.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.96 14.92 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.15 15.07 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.11 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.31 
Poet Energy, Corning7.06 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.93 14.96 

