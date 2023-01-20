|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.01
|15.26
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.16
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.96
|15.02
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.91
|14.92
|United Farmers Creston
|6.91
|14.67
|United Farmers Essex
|6.91
|14.87
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.96
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.91
|14.87
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.91
|14.87
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.03
|15.12
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.11
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.86
|15.11
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.96
|14.92
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.15
|15.07
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.11
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.31
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.06
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.93
|14.96
Cash Grain Bids Friday, January 20, 2023
Morgan Martin
