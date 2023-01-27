LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.08 5.52 15.39 13.11 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.21 5.74 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.03 n/a 15.20 n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.98 5.57 14.95 12.86 
United Farmers Creston 6.98 5.54 14.70 12.81 
United Farmers Essex 6.98 5.57 14.90 12.81 
Golden Triangle Craig7.03 5.72 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.98 5.47 14.90 12.81 
Gavilon/Creston6.98 n/a 14.90 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.10 n/a 15.15 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.13 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.93 5.42 15.14 12.91 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph7.01 5.52 14.90 12.91 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.19 5.63 15.05 13.06 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.16 5.77 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.34 13.21 
Poet Energy, Corning7.17 5.67 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.00 5.62 14.99 12.91 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.