|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.79
|15.32
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.02
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.74
|15.18
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.06
|15.42
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.74
|14.83
|United Farmers Creston
|6.77
|14.58
|United Farmers Essex
|6.74
|14.78
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.84
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.69
|14.78
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.69
|14.73
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.81
|15.04
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.94
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.64
|15.07
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.74
|14.86
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.02
|15.01
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.99
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.22
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.92
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.79
|14.82
Cash Grain Bids Friday, January 6, 2023
Morgan Martin
