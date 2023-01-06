LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.79 15.32 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.02  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.74 15.18 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.0615.42 
United Farmers Red Oak6.74 14.83 
United Farmers Creston 6.77 14.58 
United Farmers Essex 6.74 14.78 
Golden Triangle Craig6.84 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.69 14.78 
Gavilon/Creston6.69 14.73 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.81 15.04 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.94 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.64 15.07 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.74 14.86 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.02 15.01 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.99 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.22 
Poet Energy, Corning6.92 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.79 14.82 

