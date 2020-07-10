|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.20
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.57
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.19
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.17
|8.55
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.15
|8.41
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.04
|8.31
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.13
|8.47
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.14
|8.45
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.10
|8.42
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.21
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.00
|8.42
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.02
|8.37
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.15
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.39
|8.77
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.17 - 3.20
|8.55 - 8.57
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.13
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.15
|8.32
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.30
|8.43
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.07
|8.32
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.11
|8.37
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.18
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.05
|8.26
