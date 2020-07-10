LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.20 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.57
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.19 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.17 8.55
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.15 8.41
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.04 8.31
 Gavilon/Creston 3.13 8.47
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.14 8.45
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.10 8.42
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.21 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.00 8.42
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.02 8.37
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.15 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.39 8.77
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.17 - 3.20 8.55 - 8.57
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.13 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.15 8.32
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.30 8.43
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.07 8.32
 United Farmers/Creston 3.11 8.37
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.18 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.05 8.26