|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.85
|13.30
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.66
|4.94
|14.51
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.77
|5.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.57
|4.94
|14.31
|13.01
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.62
|4.89
|14.56
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.82
|4.84
|14.51
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.57
|4.84
|14.51
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.64
|5.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.62
|4.79
|14.71
|13.01
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.82
|4.82
|14.71
|13.05
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.67
|4.84
|14.71
|13.11
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.72
|5.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.66
|4.68
|14.40
|13.20
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.72
|4.79
|14.61
|13.11
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.77
|4.89
|14.81
|13.26
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.75
|5.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.01
|4.94
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.66
|4.94
|14.56
|13.01
Cash Grain Bids Friday, July 14, 2023
Morgan Martin
