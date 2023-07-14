LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.85 13.30 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.66 4.94 14.51 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.77 5.09 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.57 4.94 14.31 13.01 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.62 4.89 14.56 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.82 4.84 14.51 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.57 4.84 14.51 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.64 5.14 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.62 4.79 14.71 13.01 
Gavilon/Creston5.82 4.82 14.71 13.05 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.67 4.84 14.71 13.11 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.72 5.09 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.66 4.68 14.40 13.20 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.72 4.79 14.61 13.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.77 4.89 14.81 13.26 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.75 5.09 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.01 4.94 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.66 4.94 14.56 13.01 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.