Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.