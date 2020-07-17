LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.18 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.55
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.13 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.13 8.63
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.93 8.30
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.02 8.37
 Gavilon/Creston 3.09 8.58
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.08 8.51
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.05 8.43
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.23 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.96 8.41
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.98 8.45
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.11 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.37 8.85
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.13 - 3.18 8.63 - 8.66
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.11 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.11 8.38
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.23 8.59
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.04 8.40
 United Farmers/Creston 3.07 8.40
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.14 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.01 8.37