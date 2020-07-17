|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.18
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.55
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.13
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.13
|8.63
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.93
|8.30
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.02
|8.37
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.09
|8.58
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.08
|8.51
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.05
|8.43
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.23
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.96
|8.41
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.98
|8.45
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.11
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.37
|8.85
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.13 - 3.18
|8.63 - 8.66
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.11
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.11
|8.38
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.23
|8.59
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.04
|8.40
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.07
|8.40
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.14
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.01
|8.37
