LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.31 13.61 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.92 5.16 14.27 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.97 5.24 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.07 5.41 14.32 13.68 
United Farmers Red Oak5.87 5.11 14.02 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.92 5.06 13.82 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.82 5.06 13.97 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.85 5.31 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.82 5.01 14.07 13.32 
Gavilon/Creston5.97 5.01 14.02 13.29 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.89 5.06 14.27 13.32 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.92 5.31 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.724.7114.16 13.51 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.79 5.01 14.27 13.37 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.95 5.11 14.27 13.54 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.95 5.31 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.01 5.16 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.92 5.16 13.87 13.32 

